Seattle, Washington - Seattle Seahawks players and fans celebrated the team's Super Bowl victory with a ceremony and parade on Wednesday, police saying they expected up to one million supporters lining city streets.

Hundreds of thousands of Seattle Seahawks fans hit the streets to celebrate the team's victory in Super Bowl LX. © Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Fans gathered at Lumen Field, the Seahawks' home stadium, for a trophy ceremony three days after the team defeated New England 29-13 in Super Bowl 60.

"We're the best in the world," Seattle wide receiver Jaxson Smith-Njigba screamed as the crowd cheered in response.

Players then brought beer kegs, champagne, and cigars onto the backs of trucks for a raucous two-mile parade through downtown Seattle.

Seahawks fans, known as the 12s for their role as an extra game influencer beyond the 11 players on the field, chanted the team's name as they delivered a parade sendoff.

"It was insane, all the 12s that came out. It was cool to see," said Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker, the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player.

Walker, who took his family on a trip to Disneyland after the victory, had not had time to let the impact of the title settle upon him as he held the trophy in the air while the parade crowd roared.

"Day by day, I've been busy going everywhere. I haven't had time to think," he said. "Parade is the last thing. Then I'm going home and relax."