Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson earns second NFL MVP award

Las Vegas, Nevada - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was crowned the NFL 's Most Valuable Player for the second time on Thursday.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson attends the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2024 press conference at Resorts World Theatre in Los Vegas. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The dual threat Ravens star led the league in quarterback rushing yards this year with 821 while guiding Baltimore into the playoffs with a 13-4 record.

The MVP honor does not take into account the playoffs, where the Ravens were beaten on home turf last month by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

Jackson (27) topped the MVP voting ahead of four other nominees that included San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was also in the running along with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

McCaffrey, who rushed for 1,459 yards with 564 receiving yards, was named Offensive Player of the Year. McCaffrey's award comes as he prepares for Sunday's Super Bowl, where the 49ers face the Kansas City Chiefs.