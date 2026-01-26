Seahawks defeat Rams in thriller to set up Super Bowl rematch with Patriots

Seattle, Washington - The Seattle Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams in a high-scoring shootout to set up a Super Bowl rematch with the New England Patriots in the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Seattle, Seahawks' quarterback Sam Darnold outdueled Rams counterpart Matthew Stafford in a 31-27 thriller to clinch the NFC championship.

The victory sends Seattle into a repeat of their epic 2015 Super Bowl against the Patriots, who prevailed in a blizzard-hit 10-7 AFC championship victory over the Denver Broncos earlier on Sunday.

The Seahawks' win marked the latest milestone in what has been a fairytale campaign for Darnold, who has enjoyed a renaissance with Seattle this season after a rocky start to his career.

"It's amazing, to be able to do this with these guys in this locker room, with this coaching staff – it means the world to me," said Darnold, who played for four different teams before arriving in Seattle last year.

The 28-year-old finished Sunday's classic with three touchdowns, 346 passing yards, and no interceptions.

Darnold's gripping slugfest with Stafford was effectively tilted in Seattle's favor when a late Rams drive to the Seahawks' six-yard line came away with nothing.

"We came here with expectations to win," Rams coach Sean McVay said afterwards.

"It was a great back and forth game by two great teams, but a couple of critical errors ended up costing us...I'm never really short on words, but I am right now. It's tough, but this is sports and you've got to be able to deal with it."

Seattle, meanwhile, were left looking ahead to a Super Bowl clash with the Patriots in Santa Clara, California, on February 8 – 11 years after losing to New England in the NFL showpiece in 2015 during the Tom Brady era.