Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair fined by NFL for "Stop the Genocide" message for Gaza

Houston, Texas - Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair was fined close to $12,000 for wearing the message "Stop the Genocide" on his eye black during the January 13 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Azeez Al-Shaair of the Houston Texans is pictured during the third quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 18, 2026. © ADAM GLANZMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the NFL had fined Al-Shaair $11,593 for allegedly violating a rule barring players from wearing personal messages.

The 28-year-old linebacker was spotted with the message on his eye black again ahead of the Texans' Sunday loss to the New England Patriots, though it appeared to be removed later in the game.

"I knew that that was a fine. I understood what I was doing," Al-Shaair told ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime on Sunday. "I was told that if I wore that in the game, I would be pulled out the game, so I think that's the part that I was confused about."

Al-Shaair has been outspoken in support of the Palestinian people. He wore custom cleats during the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign to support the Palestine Children's Relief Fund and has met with families from Gaza receiving medical treatment in Houston.

"At the end of the day, it's bigger than me. There are things going on that make people uncomfortable – imagine how those people feel," the Texans' Walter Payton Man of the Year award winner said.

"I have no affiliation and no connection to these people other than the fact that I'm a human being. If you have a heart and you're a human being, then you can see what's going on in the world," Al-Shaair said.