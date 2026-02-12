Delta Airlines CEO addresses international traveler fears ahead of World Cup in US

Milan, Italy - Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian sought to reassure international travelers Wednesday that the US remains a welcoming destination ahead of the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

"Hopefully, the World Cup will bring a lot of Europeans, a lot of international visitors into the US market," Bastian told AFP.

The US, along with Canada and Mexico, will be hosting the biennial soccer competition from June 11 through July 20.

But the US crackdown on immigration by Donald Trump's presidential administration has raised worries that some international travelers may avoid it this year.

"Yes, the US has a focus on immigration. This is not immigration. This is tourism," Bastian said in an interview in parallel with the Winter Olympic Games.

"And as long as people are coming with the proper credentials, they're not having any issues," Bastian said.