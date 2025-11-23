NWSL championship: Gotham FC gets the crown as Rose Lavelle leads against Washington Spirit

San Jose, California - Rose Lavelle scored the winner as Gotham FC upset the Washington Spirit 1-0 to claim their second NWSL soccer championship in three seasons on Saturday.

Rose Lavelle of NJ/NY Gotham FC speaks to the media after the NWSL Championship final against the Washington Spirit at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, on November 22, 2025. © Photo by BRANDON VALLANCE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lavelle swept in an emphatic finish 10 minutes from time to settle a scrappy championship game at PayPal Park in San Jose.

The victory was doubly sweet for the 30-year-old Lavelle, who was a member of the Seattle Reign team beaten by Gotham in the 2023 final two seasons ago.

The win completed a fairytale postseason campaign for Gotham, who only scraped into the playoffs as the eighth seeds while Washington had been ranked second.

"It's so surreal, we've worked so hard and that was such a tough game," said Lavelle, a key figure in the US' triumphant 2019 Women's World Cup campaign in France.

"We know we didn't perform to our potential during the regular season – so I think these playoffs was about showing to ourselves most of all what we can do."

Lavelle's US international teammate Trinity Rodman, meanwhile, made her return from a knee injury after coming on as second-half substitute for Washington, but could not inspire a breakthrough.