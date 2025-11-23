NWSL championship: Gotham FC gets the crown as Rose Lavelle leads against Washington Spirit

Rose Lavelle scored the winner as Gotham FC upset the Washington Spirit 1-0 to claim their second NWSL championship in three seasons on Saturday.

San Jose, California - Rose Lavelle scored the winner as Gotham FC upset the Washington Spirit 1-0 to claim their second NWSL soccer championship in three seasons on Saturday.

Rose Lavelle of NJ/NY Gotham FC speaks to the media after the NWSL Championship final against the Washington Spirit at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, on November 22, 2025.
Rose Lavelle of NJ/NY Gotham FC speaks to the media after the NWSL Championship final against the Washington Spirit at PayPal Park in San Jose, California, on November 22, 2025.  © Photo by BRANDON VALLANCE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Lavelle swept in an emphatic finish 10 minutes from time to settle a scrappy championship game at PayPal Park in San Jose.

The victory was doubly sweet for the 30-year-old Lavelle, who was a member of the Seattle Reign team beaten by Gotham in the 2023 final two seasons ago.

The win completed a fairytale postseason campaign for Gotham, who only scraped into the playoffs as the eighth seeds while Washington had been ranked second.

Leagues Cup: Seattle Sounders stun Messi's Inter Miami in final blemished by spitting incident
Soccer Leagues Cup: Seattle Sounders stun Messi's Inter Miami in final blemished by spitting incident

"It's so surreal, we've worked so hard and that was such a tough game," said Lavelle, a key figure in the US' triumphant 2019 Women's World Cup campaign in France.

"We know we didn't perform to our potential during the regular season – so I think these playoffs was about showing to ourselves most of all what we can do."

Lavelle's US international teammate Trinity Rodman, meanwhile, made her return from a knee injury after coming on as second-half substitute for Washington, but could not inspire a breakthrough.

Rodman's return ended in disappointment with the forwards limping off after appearing to fall awkwardly in injury time as Washington chased an equalizer.

Cover photo: Photo by BRANDON VALLANCE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

More on Soccer: