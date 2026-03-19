Messi scores 900th career goal as Miami crash out of CONCACAF Champions Cup

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi bagged the 900th goal of his glittering career on Wednesday but could not prevent Inter Miami from crashing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on away goals after a 1-1 draw with Nashville.

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi walks over to take a corner kick against Nashville SC during the first half at Chase Stadium on March 18, 2026. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Messi (38) scored his milestone goal after just seven minutes to put Miami 1-0 up in the second leg of their last-16 clash in the regional club competition.

But Nashville's Cristian Espinoza lashed in a 74th-minute equalizer to make it 1-1 on aggregate, and after holding Miami at bay for the remainder of the game, the visitors from Tennessee advanced to the quarter-finals on the away goals rule.

Miami's exit was a bittersweet ending to what had promised to be a night of celebration after Messi's early opener in what was the club's final game at their Chase Stadium home in Fort Lauderdale.

Messi's strike took the Argentine's tally to 81 goals for the MLS champions following his move to Florida in 2023.

The eight-time Ballon D'Or winner previously scored 672 goals for Spanish giants Barcelona, 32 for France's Paris Saint-Germain, and a further 115 international goals for Argentina.

Goal number 900 came some 21 years after Messi's first goal in senior soccer, when he scored for Barcelona in a 2-0 win over Albacete in 2005 as a fresh-faced 17-year-old.

Messi, widely regarded as the greatest player in soccer history, still has some way to go before he catches his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, the 41-year-old Portuguese superstar who is on 965 career goals.

Speaking ahead of Messi's 900th goal, Miami manager and former Argentina and Barcelona teammate Javier Mascherano described the star's goals total as "insane."

"I've been lucky enough to see most, or many, of the goals he's scored, much closer than you all, and that's a privilege," Mascherano said.

"The number we're talking about (900) is insane, and that's why Leo is a one of a kind."