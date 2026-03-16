Iran's soccer team takes defiant stance against Trump's World Cup threats

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - The Iranian men's soccer team is still planning to play in the upcoming World Cup in North America, Asian soccer officials said Monday, despite a warning that they may be at risk.

Asian soccer officials said Monday that Iran's men's soccer team is still planning to play in the World Cup, despite Trump's warning that they may be at risk. © Roberto SCHMIDT / AFP

President Donald Trump warned the team on Thursday that their "life and safety" could be at risk, should they attend this summer's soccer extravaganza, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has thrown into doubt Iran's participation.

"As far as we know, Iran is playing," said Windsor Paul John, the Asian Football Confederation's general secretary.

"We are monitoring whether they are playing or not, but at the moment they are. There is no official information that they are not playing," he told a press conference at the AFC's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

Windsor stressed that the AFC wanted Iran, a "top team", to play in the global showpiece.

"So we hope that they will solve their issues... and be able to participate in the World Cup," he said.

Trump, in a post on his Truth Social Platform said the Iranian team was welcome, "but I really don't believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety."

Meanwhile, the captain of the Iranian women's soccer team, which played in the Asian Cup in Australia, withdrew her bid for asylum on Sunday.