USMNT has a brand-new superstar as Folarin Balogun switches allegiance!

New York, New York - The USMNT has a new soccer prodigy in its ranks after Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun had his switch of allegiance from England to the US confirmed by FIFA!

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, currently on loan at Reims, has switched allegiance from England to the USMNT! © VALERY HACHE / AFP

The New York-born 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at French club Reims, has represented England at Under-21s level but has opted to play his senior international football for the country of his birth.



The news comes just weeks before England are due to launch their European Under-21 Championship finals campaign in Georgia and Romania.



Balogun has made 13 appearances for Lee Carsley’s side, but withdrew from the squad in March due to injury.

Born in America, Balogun moved to England when he was two years old and also qualifies for Nigeria through his parents.

Qualifying players are allowed to switch associations before they have played a competitive match for a nation’s senior team.

Balogun has made 10 first-team appearances and scored two goals for Arsenal, and spent the second half of the 2021-22 season on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough.