Paula Badosa battles through back injury at US Open: "I just want to win, win, win, win"

New York, New York - Former world number two Paula Badosa, who feared this year that lingering back trouble could force her into retirement, is savoring a return form as she looks toward the fourth round of the US Open .

Spain's Paula Badosa celebrates defeating Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse in their women's singles third-round match on day five of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on Friday. © KENA BETANCUR / AFP

Badosa saved a match point on the way to a 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8) victory over Romanian qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who had surprised Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the second round.



"After what I've been through the last year, for me it's very special to already be on this level," said Badosa, who returned determined to mount "the comeback of the year" but found herself floundering.

"The low point for me was at the middle of the season," she said.

"At the beginning of the season I was OK, but after all seeing that I was struggling also with my back, it wasn't responding well. My results weren't what I was expecting in that moment. So it was really bad," Badosa continued.

"There was moments that I didn't know what to do. I was thinking maybe I should quit because if I'm not in the highest level, I don't want to play this sport."

However, she persisted, and has been rewarded with a title at Washington – her first since 2022 – and a run to the semi-finals in Cincinnati this month.

Along the way, she said, she's learned to appreciate the sport more, at least part of the time.

"It's a mix," she said. "There's some moments I can appreciate it a bit more. Sometimes I'm on the court and I just look up. I'm, like, "Whoa, this is beautiful.'"

She went on to say, "At the end of the day I'm so competitive. I just want to win, win, win, win and be in the last round."

The kisses she blew to the crowd when she finally sealed the victory were heartfelt after their raucous support as she faced defeat.