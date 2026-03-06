Lindsey Vonn shares training footage despite being bound to wheelchair after Olympics crash

Vail, Colorado - Lindsey Vonn has started training again – less than a month after the athlete 's horror crash on the downhill at the Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo .

Although she's still in a wheelchair, alpine skiing star Lindsey Vonn has resumed training less than a month after her horror fall at the Winter Olympics. © Screenshots/Instagram/@lindseyvonn

The 41-year-old ski star shared videos on her Instagram page on Thursday showing her doing numerous exercises.

In the clips, she works out her abs on a mat, lifts herself from a wheelchair to a machine, and trains her thigh muscles while sitting down.

No matter how she feels, Vonn simply won't give up!

"Definitely some hard times but still thankful… still working hard. The only goal is to get healthy. One day at a time. #icandothis," she wrote under the post.

On February 8, she went into the downhill at the Winter Olympics with gold ambitions, but after just 13 seconds, she got her hand caught on a gate on the dangerous slope and flew across the piste.

In the terrible fall, the alpine skiing legend suffered a complex fracture of the tibia, a fracture of the head of the fibula and the tibial plateau, and a fracture of the right ankle.