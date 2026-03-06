Lindsey Vonn shares training footage despite being bound to wheelchair after Olympics crash
Vail, Colorado - Lindsey Vonn has started training again – less than a month after the athlete's horror crash on the downhill at the Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo.
The 41-year-old ski star shared videos on her Instagram page on Thursday showing her doing numerous exercises.
In the clips, she works out her abs on a mat, lifts herself from a wheelchair to a machine, and trains her thigh muscles while sitting down.
No matter how she feels, Vonn simply won't give up!
"Definitely some hard times but still thankful… still working hard. The only goal is to get healthy. One day at a time. #icandothis," she wrote under the post.
On February 8, she went into the downhill at the Winter Olympics with gold ambitions, but after just 13 seconds, she got her hand caught on a gate on the dangerous slope and flew across the piste.
In the terrible fall, the alpine skiing legend suffered a complex fracture of the tibia, a fracture of the head of the fibula and the tibial plateau, and a fracture of the right ankle.
Lindsey Vonn wants to rebuild the muscles she has lost
Her left leg had to be saved in five operations and is now fixed with screws and plates.
Due to the injuries in both legs, Vonn is still in a wheelchair and should be able to switch to crutches in the coming weeks.
But she didn't want to waste any time until then, as she had recently said in a video that all her muscles had disappeared due to lying in the hospital for so long.
The 41-year-old now wants to rebuild them quickly and has therefore started exercising.
It will probably take around a year for all the bones to heal. She is still facing at least one more surgery, as she tore the cruciate ligament in her left knee shortly before the Games. This has not yet been repaired.
In addition, the Vancouver 2010 Olympic downhill champion can decide whether she wants to have the plates removed from her leg. In any case, she really wants to get back on skis, as Vonn emphasized quickly after her fall.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Kappeler/dpa & Screenshots/Instagram/@lindseyvonn