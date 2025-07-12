Wimbledon: US star Anisimova crashes out as Swiatek wins in championship shutout

London, UK - Iga Swiatek demolished Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the most one-sided women's Wimbledon final for 114 years to win her sixth Grand Slam title.

Iga Swiatek (l.) demolished Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 in the most one-sided women's Wimbledon final for 114 years to win her sixth Grand Slam title. © KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

The Polish eighth seed, who has now won all six major finals in which she has competed, was in charge from the first point and wrapped up victory in just 57 minutes.

It is the first time a woman has won a final at Wimbledon without dropping a game since 1911.

And Swiatek (24) is just the second player in the Open era to win a major title without losing a game in the final after Steffi Graf beat Natalia Zvereva at the 1988 French Open.

"It seems super surreal," said Swiatek, who is the first Wimbledon singles champion from Poland in the Open era.

"I didn't even dream, for me it was way too far. I feel like I am already an experienced player after winning the Slams before, but I never expected this one.

"This year I really, really enjoyed it and feel I improved my form here.

"I am always going to remember the opening of champagne bottles between serves. It is a sound that will keep me awake at night."

Swiatek, who reached the final of the grass-court tournament at Bad Homburg two weeks ago, has looked increasingly strong while the top seeds tumbled at the All England Club.

She lost just one set in her run to the final.

US 13th seed Anisimova was expected to prove a stern test after ousting world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals, but Swiatek performed a brutal demolition job.

Anisimova made a nervous start in hot conditions on Centre Court, with Catherine, Princess of Wales, watching from the Royal Box.