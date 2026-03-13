Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he is "completely different man" after breaking NBA streak record

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he is a totally different player and man compared to 17 months ago when he began what Thursday became the longest streak of 20-point games in NBA history.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander walks down the court after a play against the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter at Paycom Center on March 12, 2026. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 27-year-old Canadian guard broke Wilt Chamberlain's 63-year-old mark for consecutive 20-point performances with his 127th in a row, scoring 35 points in Oklahoma City's 104-102 home victory over Boston.

"I just give the game everything I have," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "There are so many things in basketball and life that you can't control. I've just found success in focusing on the things I can control and giving my best effort."

"I put my head down and done those things and look up and I've accomplished a few things."

The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player sank a 20-foot jump shot from the top of the key with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter to clinch the record.

Gilgeous-Alexander's streak began on November 1, 2024, and since then, he has averaged 35.5 points and shot 53.5%.

In the run, Gilgeous-Alexander has had all five of his career 50-point games, 18 40-point performances, and 85 30-point games.

But he has also become a champion, leading the Thunder to last year's NBA crown, and he has grown into new roles on and off the court.