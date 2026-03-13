Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he is "completely different man" after breaking NBA streak record
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says he is a totally different player and man compared to 17 months ago when he began what Thursday became the longest streak of 20-point games in NBA history.
The 27-year-old Canadian guard broke Wilt Chamberlain's 63-year-old mark for consecutive 20-point performances with his 127th in a row, scoring 35 points in Oklahoma City's 104-102 home victory over Boston.
"I just give the game everything I have," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "There are so many things in basketball and life that you can't control. I've just found success in focusing on the things I can control and giving my best effort."
"I put my head down and done those things and look up and I've accomplished a few things."
The reigning NBA Most Valuable Player sank a 20-foot jump shot from the top of the key with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter to clinch the record.
Gilgeous-Alexander's streak began on November 1, 2024, and since then, he has averaged 35.5 points and shot 53.5%.
In the run, Gilgeous-Alexander has had all five of his career 50-point games, 18 40-point performances, and 85 30-point games.
But he has also become a champion, leading the Thunder to last year's NBA crown, and he has grown into new roles on and off the court.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander putting in "maximum effort"
"Completely different man, basketball player. My son has grown so much in that time," he said. "So many things have happened in that year and a half."
"I want to say thank you to the people around me who grow with me every day and help me have fun and enjoy life."
"When you have fun doing what you do in life it's not work, it's fun, and that's the way it is for me."
One of the ways he does that is by making sure he gives his all so there's nothing to look back upon with regret.
"I just try to do what I can and make sure I'm putting in maximum effort so when it's all said and done, I know I gave my all and I have no regrets," he said.
This season, the Thunder own the NBA's best record at 52-15 but face a host of challengers determined to deny them a repeat crown.
"We try to catch a stride going into the playoffs, try to catch a rhythm," Gilgeous-Alexander said.
"As fast as we can get everyone healthy, as fast as we can get our best group and our rhythm together, the better off we'll be in the playoff run."
"We're going to need to have all the guys clicking on all cylinders. The faster we can get there in the regular season to build that muscle, the better off we'll be."
Cover photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect