Apple rolls out impressive AI features across devices

San Francisco, California - Apple on Monday rolled out its first set of artificial intelligence features, dubbed Apple Intelligence , across its premium iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices, marking the tech giant's major push into generative AI.

The release, first previewed by the company in June, marks Apple’s foray into an AI race that has seen the US tech giants rush into ChatGPT-style technology.

Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Apple are convinced that generative AI's powers are the next chapter of computing and have ramped up spending so as not to be left behind.

"Apple Intelligence is generative AI in a way that only Apple can deliver, and we’re incredibly excited about its ability to enrich our users’ lives," said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a blog post.

Apple’s new features include enhanced writing tools, improved photo searching capabilities, and a more conversational Siri virtual assistant.

The company also plans to integrate ChatGPT's capabilities into its services by December. Additional features planned for December include the ability to generate custom emojis and create images from text descriptions.

The powers of Apple Intelligence are for now only available in US English. Chinese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, and other languages will be released in the coming year.

For now, the features are largely limited to the latest iPhones and iPads as well as iMacs.

Key features also include system-wide writing tools that can rewrite and proofread text and the ability to remove unwanted objects from images.

Overall, the features are similar to tools recently released by Meta, Microsoft, and Google.