Apple teams up with OpenAI as it unveils brand-new Apple Intelligence

Cupertino, California - Apple on Monday unveiled its latest technological marvel "Apple Intelligence," its suite of new AI features for its coveted devices – including a partnership with OpenAI – as it seeks to catch up to rivals racing ahead on adopting the white hot technology.

Apple CEO Tim Cook (l.) and Apple senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi (r.) greet attendees at the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on Monday in Cupertino, California. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For months, pressure has been on Apple to persuade doubters of its AI strategy after Microsoft and Google rolled out products in rapid-fire succession.



But this latest move will take the experience of Apple products "to new heights," Chief Executive Tim Cook said as he opened an annual Worldwide Developers Conference at the tech giant's headquarters in the Silicon Valley city of Cupertino, California.

To that end, Apple has partnered with OpenAI, which ushered in a new era for generative artificial intelligence in 2022 with the arrival of ChatGPT.

OpenAI was "very happy to be partnering with Apple to integrate chatgpt into their devices later this year! think you will really like it," posted the company's chief, Sam Altman, on social media.

Apple Intelligence will also be added to a new version of the iOS 18 operating system, similarly unveiled Monday at the week-long conference.

Apple executives stressed privacy safeguards have been built into Apple Intelligence to make its Siri digital assistant and other products smarter, while not pilfering user data.

The big challenge for Apple has been how to infuse ChatGPT-style AI – which voraciously feeds off data – into its products without weakening its heavily promoted user privacy and security, according to analysts.