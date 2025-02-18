Meta plans undersea cable to link five continents in push to "drive AI innovation"

Menlo Park, California - Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta has said it will lay an undersea cable stretching across five continents to carry data, including for developing artificial intelligence .

Meta's Project Waterworth aims to connect the US, South Africa, India, Brazil, and "other regions" via undersea cable. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The cable will run for more than 31,000 miles between the US, South Africa, India, Brazil, and "other regions," Meta wrote in a blog on Friday.

Global digital communication relies on a vast network of undersea conduits, with roughly 1.2 million kilometers (over 745,600 miles) of cable already installed, according to a 2024 report by the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Digital giants like Meta have recently muscled in to the world of subsea cables, long dominated by specialist companies like America's SubCom, France's ASN, Japan's NEC, and China's HMN.

Intercontinental data flows underpin swaths of global economic activity, but suffer regular accidental damage from incidents like underwater landslides, tsunamis, or dragging ship anchors. They can also be targets for deliberate sabotage and spying.

NATO in January launched dedicated patrols of the Baltic Sea after suspected attacks on telecom and power cables that experts and politicians have blamed on Russia.

Dubbed Project Waterworth, Meta's plan aims to "strengthen the scale and reliability of the world's digital highways... with the abundant, high speed connectivity needed to drive AI innovation."

The company said the cable project represented a "multi-billion-dollar, multi-year investment."