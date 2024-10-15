New York Times takes aim at AI company Perplexity in bombshell new lawsuit

New York, New York - The New York Times has sent a cease and desist letter to Perplexity, a hot AI startup often touted as a promising competitor to Google search, over alleged copyright infringement .

The move, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, follows a Times lawsuit last year against OpenAI, accusing the ChatGPT-maker of stealing content to train its powerful AI with copyrighted material.



The Times' confrontational approach contrasts with many news outlets that have entered into content deals with platforms that crawled websites to enhance their technology without prior permission.

In a letter seen by AFP dated October 2, the Times accused San Francisco-based Perplexity of unauthorized use of its copyrighted content in the company's artificial intelligence products.

Perplexity.ai is an AI-powered search engine and question-answering platform known for its minimalist and conversational interface.

Unlike ChatGPT or Anthropic's Claude, Perplexity's tool provides up-to-date answers that often include links to source materials, allowing users to verify information.

The letter, addressed to Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas, outlined several alleged violations, including breaches of the Times' Terms of Service, unauthorized circumvention of paywall measures, and unjust enrichment through the use of Times journalism without a license.

The Times added that despite an assurance that Perplexity was no longer crawling its data, evidence suggested that it still was.