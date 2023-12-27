New York Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft in major escalation of battle over ChatGPT!

New York, New York - The New York Times launched a lawsuit against ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Microsoft on Wednesday, alleging that the tech companies' powerful AI models used millions of articles for training without permission.

The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft over what it says was unauthorized use of articles to train ChatGPT. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS & OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

Through their AI chatbots, the companies "seek to free-ride on The Times’s massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment," says the lawsuit filed with the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The New York Times is going for a more confrontational approach to the sudden rise of AI chatbots, in contrast to other media groups such as Germany's Axel Springer or The Associated Press that have entered content deals with OpenAI.

The news organization is seeking damages, as well as an order that the companies stop using its content and destroy data already harvested.

Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI, and swiftly implemented the powers of AI to its own products after the release of ChatGPT last year.