Meta accused of online censorship campaign against reproductive rights

Menlo Park, California - Blurred posts, downranked searches, and deleted accounts: since President Donald Trump's election win, groups sharing information about abortion pills say they have faced a surge in censorship on Meta's platforms.

But the accounts were only restored after AFP and other news outlets initiated began asking questions, with the organizations crediting media pressure for the change.

"We've been quite clear in recent weeks that we want to allow more speech and reduce enforcement mistakes – and we're committed to doing that."

"These groups encountered both correct enforcement and a variety of issues, including overenforcement and a technical bug," a spokesperson said, citing prohibitions on the sale of drugs without proper certification as an example of legitimate enforcement.

Meta confirmed to AFP that groups including Aid Access, Women Help Women, and Plan C had experienced varying degrees of issues with their content.

Reproductive rights organizations accuse Meta of leading the latest wave of digital suppression on Instagram and Facebook, drawing attention to CEO Mark Zuckerberg's pledge to refocus on "free speech."

Dutch physician and reproductive rights advocate Rebecca Gomperts said her group, Aid Access, has been targeted by Facebook since Trump's inauguration. © JOHAN ORDONEZ / AFP

Zuckerberg's recent fawning over Trump, whose inauguration he attended with other tech moguls, points to an alignment with the new far-right administration.

In its first days, the Trump administration took down reproductiverights.gov and targeted abortion access at home and abroad, including by rescinding orders that protected access to abortion pills and women's ability to travel to states where the procedure is not banned.

It also cut off funding to foreign groups providing such services.

"Meta has said that they're trying to get back to the roots of free expression – but right now, it's hard to tell who exactly is going to be able to exercise that right fully," Jane Eklund, author of an Amnesty International report on abortion information censorship, told AFP.

"It really is a wait and see in how these tech bros are cozying up to the new administration and trying to gain favor with it – I am concerned about how this is going to play out."

Aid Access was founded by Dutch physician Rebecca Gomperts to provide abortion pills over the internet, a key means of accessing the procedure in the US, where abortion has been outlawed or restricted in nearly half of states since a landmark court ruling in 2022.

"It was in the beginning of January that we first noticed it," the 59-year-old told AFP, referring to pages removed on Instagram and Facebook.

They were later restored, though some posts were still blurred. Gomperts, known for her "abortion boat" that anchored off coasts of countries banning the procedure, said she was no stranger to censorship, having previously lost her personal Facebook account and access to Google ads.

Though Aid Access's pages are now back, she remains concerned for the future. People "need to have the help they need, period," she said.