Texas AG Ken Paxton sues another out-of-state abortion pill provider

Austin, Texas - Attorney General Ken Paxton announced on Tuesday that he was suing a second health care provider accused of mailing abortion pills to Texans from out of state.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton © BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Photo by BRANDON BELL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The lawsuit accuses Delaware-based Debra Lynch – who operates the online clinic Her Safe Harbor – of violating the Human Life Protection Act, which bans most abortions in Texas.

The complaint also accuses the nurse practitioner of practicing medicine without a license.

According to its website, Her Safe Harbor provides reproductive health support to pregnant people in all 50 states and sends mifepristone and misoprostol by mail.

An Austin-American Statesman article published earlier this month said that Her Safe Harbor was sending out shipments allowing for 162 medication abortions per week.

"The day of reckoning for this radical out-of-state abortion drug trafficker is here," Paxton said in a press release.

The Republican AG previously sued New York-based doctor Maggie Carpenter in December 2024 for providing abortion pills to a Texas woman. A New York judge dismissed the case, which sought to impose a massive $100,000 fine.