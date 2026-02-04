Texas man sues California doctor accused of mailing abortion pills

Galveston, Texas - A man in Galveston County is taking legal action against a California doctor he accuses of providing abortion pills to his partner, testing a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue for up to $100,000.

Abortion rights advocates hold signs reading "Defend Medication Abortion" outside the J. Marvin Jones Federal Building and Courthouse in Amarillo, Texas, on March 15, 2023. © Moisés ÁVILA / AFP

In the lawsuit, a man named Jerry Rodriguez accuses Dr. Remy Coeytaux of violating Texas' House Bill 7, which aims to bar pregnant people in the state from receiving abortion medication.

The legislation – which took effect on December 4 – permits private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, distributes, mails, or provides abortion medication to or from Texas.

Louisiana has also sought to arrest and extradite Coeytaux, who is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, over accusations of illegally mailing abortion pills.

The new Texas lawsuit alleges that Coeytaux illegally sent abortion medication to Rodriguez's partner after her estranged husband ordered the pills online. According to the complaint, she took the pills and terminated pregnancies in September 2024 and January 2025.

Rodriguez, who says he was the father in both instances, is seeking more than $75,000 in damages and a court order barring Coeytaux from prescribing or providing abortion pills to people in Texas.