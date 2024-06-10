Baltimore shipping lane fully reopens after cargo ship bridge collapse in March

Baltimore, Maryland - The Baltimore shipping lane blocked for more than two months after a cargo ship collided with a major bridge in March, sending it crashing into the water , fully reopened on Monday, authorities said.

The US Army Corps of Engineers, along with Navy salvage divers, restored the channel to its original dimensions by removing about 50,000 tons of debris from the Patapsco River, a statement from the Key Bridge Response Unified Command said.



The riverbed was certified as safe for transit on Monday.

"We are proud of the unified efforts that fully reopened the Federal Channel to port operations," said Lieutenant General Scott Spellmon, commanding general of the Army Corps of Engineers.

"The partnerships that endured through this response made this pivotal mission successful."