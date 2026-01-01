Disney employee hailed as hero after getting hit by 400-lb ball to save audience

Orlando, Florida - A Walt Disney World cast member was injured during a stunt show at the Hollywood Studios theme park after he intervened to prevent a potentially catastrophic situation.

Robert ran to the 400-lb ball in a flash and tried to stop it from hitting the audience. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dumb_blonde11

Footage of the incident at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular emerged on TikTok on Wednesday.

The video showed the moment a 400-lb. ball, part of a well-known stunt scene, broke free from its path and rolled toward the audience.

It was at that moment that the employee, named Robert, reacted with lightning speed and stood up to the massive sphere in an attempt to stop it.

The force of the impact threw Robert backwards, and he landed with the back of his head on the hard floor.

The hit prevented the ball from veering towards the audience, with one visitor telling People, "We were sitting there and didn't know what was going on, then all of the sudden a worker named Robert stepped in front and saved us from getting smashed."

As the TikTok shows, Robert was escorted away with his head visibly bleeding. On X, a friend of Robert's said the "heroic" cast member was now recovering in the hospital after getting six stitches.

"He's a former stunt man and his quick thinking saved many," the friend added. "Please keep him in your prayers."