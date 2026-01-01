Disney employee hailed as hero after getting hit by 400-lb ball to save audience
Orlando, Florida - A Walt Disney World cast member was injured during a stunt show at the Hollywood Studios theme park after he intervened to prevent a potentially catastrophic situation.
Footage of the incident at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular emerged on TikTok on Wednesday.
The video showed the moment a 400-lb. ball, part of a well-known stunt scene, broke free from its path and rolled toward the audience.
It was at that moment that the employee, named Robert, reacted with lightning speed and stood up to the massive sphere in an attempt to stop it.
The force of the impact threw Robert backwards, and he landed with the back of his head on the hard floor.
The hit prevented the ball from veering towards the audience, with one visitor telling People, "We were sitting there and didn't know what was going on, then all of the sudden a worker named Robert stepped in front and saved us from getting smashed."
As the TikTok shows, Robert was escorted away with his head visibly bleeding. On X, a friend of Robert's said the "heroic" cast member was now recovering in the hospital after getting six stitches.
"He's a former stunt man and his quick thinking saved many," the friend added. "Please keep him in your prayers."
Disney employee recovers after Indiana Jones stunt goes wrong
A Disney World spokesperson confirmed the incident to People, saying they are supporting the injured man during his recovery.
"Safety is at the heart of what we do, and that element of the show will be modified as our safety team completes a review of what happened," the statement added.
After a brief interruption, the show resumed, and the injured man appeared in front of the audience and waved – accompanied by a standing ovation.
The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular has been one of the park's best-known attractions for years.
The show has become famous above all for its elaborate action sequences – a popularity that proved to be the Disney employee's painful undoing.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@dumb_blonde11