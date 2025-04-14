Former NCAA Woman of the Year and family members killed in upstate New York plane crash

New York, New York - A small plane carrying six people crashed in New York state, authorities said on Sunday, with reports saying that there were no survivors.

A Mitsubishi MU2B40 aircraft crashed in upstate New York Sunday, reportedly killing everyone on board. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating a "fatal crash" in Copake, eastern New York, official Todd Inman told reporters on Sunday, without specifying the number of deaths.

The Mitsubishi MU2B40 aircraft crashed into a field 10 miles from the local Columbia County airport shortly after noon on Saturday, Inman said.

The New York Times reported that all six people on board were dead, citing a family member.

One of the victims was Karenna Groff, a former MIT soccer star who was named NCAA Woman of the Year in 2022. Her father, Michael Groff, was the pilot, while her mother, brother, and the partners of both siblings were also on board. The group had been traveling to a 25th birthday party and a Passover gathering.

Inman said the aircraft was intact as it came down, before it "compressed, buckled, and embedded into the terrain" from the force of the impact.

"During the approach at Columbia County Airport, the pilot reported a missed approach (and) he requested vectors for another approach," he said.

Visibility was falling before the crash happened, Inman said.

The pilot was experienced and the aircraft's cockpit was recently updated.

The incident is the latest in a string of aviation disasters in recent days, coming after a helicopter plummeted into the Hudson River last week, killing six people.

In January, 67 people died in a collision between a military helicopter and a passenger jet in Washington in January.