Helicopter tour company behind deadly Hudson crash shuts down

New York, New York - The helicopter tour company behind a crash in New York that killed six people last week is shutting down, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday.

A senior business executive, his wife, and three children died along with the pilot when the helicopter operated by New York Helicopter Tours malfunctioned and plunged into the Hudson River on Thursday.

The family was on a tourism flight over Manhattan, described by the operator as the "ultimate sightseeing tour of New York City."

New York Helicopter Tours is "shutting down their operations immediately," the FAA said in a statement on X. "The FAA will be launching an immediate review of the tour operator's license and safety record."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

Jersey City officials said working theories included a drone collision, a bird strike, or mechanical failure.

Video of the incident shows the fuselage apparently becoming detached from the rotor.

The crash brought more scrutiny of US aviation safety after a string of deadly crashes, including one on Sunday that reportedly killed six people.

A light aircraft also crashed after departing Boca Raton airport in Florida on Friday, with local media reporting three people had been killed after the plane developed a mechanical issue.