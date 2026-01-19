High-speed train crash in Spain leaves dozens dead and over 100 injured: "Like a horror movie"

Adamuz, Spain - Two train crashed in southern Spain killing at least 39 people and injuring more than 120 in the worst rail disaster to hit the country for over a decade.

A high-speed train derailed and collided with another in Spain, killing dozens of passengers and injuring many more. © REUTERS

The crash happened on Sunday evening when a high-speed train operated by rail company Iryo travelling from Malaga to Madrid derailed near Adamuz in Andalucia.

It crossed onto the other track, where it crashed into an oncoming train, which also derailed.

It is the deadliest train accident since 2013, when 80 people died after a train veered off a curved section of track outside the northwestern city of Santiago de Compostela.

Transport Minister Oscar Puente said at least 39 people died, warning this toll was "not definitive" and could still rise.

"I want to express my deepest gratitude for the tremendous work of the rescue teams throughout the night, under very difficult circumstances," he added on X.

Around 123 other people were injured, including five very seriously and 24 seriously, the interior ministry said.

The derailment took place on a straight part of the track which had been completely renovated, Puente told reporters.

The first train to derail was "practically new," making the accident "extremely strange" and "very difficult to explain," he said.

Experts "are very surprised by this accident," he added.