Michigan snowstorm causes disastrous 100-vehicle pile-up on major highway

Hudsonville, Michigan - Authorities in Michigan spend Monday working frantically to clear roads after snow-blanketed roads caused a gigantic 100-vehicle pile-up on the I-196 highway near the town of Hudsonville.

Snowy conditions caused a massive 100-vehicle pile-up on a major interstate road in Michigan on Monday morning. © Handout / AFP

Michigan State Police said numerous injuries were reported in the crash, with none "believed to be fatal," after big rig trucks and vehicles collided on the westbound I-196 corridor, causing many vehicles to run off the road in "multiple slide offs."

The morning incident included 30-40 semi-trucks, piled up and blocking the typically busy interstate road, which remained closed for more than seven hours before reopening in the evening.

Witnesses described losing control of their vehicles in the treacherous conditions.

With a winter storm continuing to dump snow on the region and temperatures expected to fall to -8 degrees Fahrehnheit, including wind chill, authorities still advised drivers to avoid travel on the I-196 if possible.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said "snow and blowing snow" with accumulations of up to four inches were expected overnight, bringing the current storm total to as high as 14 inches for portions of southwest and west central Michigan.