New York helicopter crash: Siemens confirms executive and family killed as Trump responds

New York, New York - A senior Siemens executive and his family were killed when a sightseeing helicopter they were aboard crashed into the Hudson River in New York, the German industrial conglomerate confirmed Friday.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a helicopter crash on the Hudson River near lower Manhattan in New York, as seen from Newport, New Jersey, on April 10, 2025. © REUTERS

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives," Siemens said in a statement.

A spokesperson said Escobar was head of rail infrastructure at Siemens' mobility division, which is in the business of trains and railways.

The accident on Thursday killed all those onboard the aircraft, including the pilot and the family of Escobar.

Two of the victims were initially taken to a hospital, but later succumbed to their injuries.

All six victims – including three children – have been recovered from the water, Mayor Eric Adams told a briefing earlier, calling it a "heartbreaking and tragic crash."

The chopper's landing skids were seen protruding from the river beside a tunnel vent as several boats clustered around the impact site. Police from both New York and New Jersey, which is on the opposite side of the river from Manhattan, responded to the scene along with fire department vessels.

The NBC4 channel reported that its own helicopter was unable to take off because of weather conditions, with the weather in New York on Thursday gusty under thick cloud cover.

A witness told AFP it appeared like the helicopter's rotor blade "shattered in the sky."

"And after it shattered, then we saw the helicopter just spiral... And then it just crashed into the water just like that," said fashion designer Belle Angel.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement it was a Bell 206 helicopter. "The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," it added.