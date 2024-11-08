Notre Dame bells ring out in Paris for first time since 2019 fire

Paris, France - The bells of Notre Dame in Paris rang out together on Friday for the first time since a 2019 fire that devastated the historic cathedral.

This photograph shows three new bells, including the bell used during the Paris Olympic Games, which were placed into Paris Notre-Dame cathedral on Thursday. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

The sound of the eight bells in Notre Dame's northern belfry came a month before the cathedral is to reopen following five years of painstaking restoration work in the wake of the blaze.

"This is a beautiful, important and symbolic step," said Philippe Jost, who runs the public body tasked with restoring the cathedral under challenging circumstances.

On the evening of April 19, 2019 Parisians and the world watched in horror as flames ravaged the world heritage landmark and then toppled its spire.

President Emmanuel Macron quickly set the ambitious goal to rebuild Notre Dame within five years and make it "even more beautiful" than before.

Some 250 companies and hundreds of experts were mobilised for a restoration costing hundreds of millions of euros.

Friday shortly before 10:30 AM local time, the bells sounded one by one until all eight chimed in harmony.

"It's not perfect yet, but we will make it perfect," said Alexandre Gougeon who is in charge of the re-installation of the bells. "This first test was a success."