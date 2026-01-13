Paraglider miraculously survives 500 feet fall at Florida beach!

Riviera Beach, Florida - A relaxing day at the beach ended in panic when a paraglider crashed from about 500 feet into the Atlantic Ocean.

The paraglider managed to survive the terrifying ordeal. © Collage: Facebook/Riviera Beach Police Department

The paraglider was caught in a gust of wind, sending it tumbling near Ocean Reef Park in Riviera Beach, Florida.

Sarah Williamson, a lifeguard with Palm Beach County Ocean Rescue, was on duty that day, as she told WFLX.

"I noticed the paraglider kind of going in an interesting pattern," she recalled.

When she became aware of the situation, Williamson didn't hesitate for a second, sprinting off and contacting her colleague John Swendel.

"We grabbed our rescue tube and our rescue board and paddled out in tandem," she explained.

The paraglider miraculously survived the accident, with Williamson admitting, "Five hundred feet is an incredible thing to survive."

She had also had high praise for a snorkeler who witnessed the incident from close by and managed to go underwater and rescue the paraglider while the lifeguards secured him.