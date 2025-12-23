Two dead and several others missing in "catastrophic" Pennsylvania nursing home blast

Washington DC - At least two people died, and several others were missing after a "catastrophic" explosion Tuesday demolished part of a nursing home in eastern Pennsylvania, the state's governor said.

At least two people died, and others are missing after a "catastrophic" explosion Tuesday demolished part of a nursing home in eastern Pennsylvania (stock image.) © Unsplash/Jay Heike

Authorities in Bucks County, north of Philadelphia, said a gas leak may have led to the explosion, which caused part of the Silver Lake Nursing Home to collapse, leaving some people trapped in the fiery debris.

"At this time, there are at least two fatalities. We know that there are some number of individuals still missing," Governor Josh Shapiro told a press conference.

The governor praised quick-thinking first responders, notably firefighters who "were quite literally climbing up ladders, handing individuals in this nursing home to police, who were at times carrying two people on their back to safety."

Bristol Township fire chief Kevin Dippolito said there was "a heavy odor of gas" when firefighters arrived.

When the explosion occurred, "there was a major structural collapse, with parts of the first floor into the basement, with persons trapped," he said.

"They pulled many residents out of the building via windows, doors, stuck in stairwells, stuck in elevator shafts."

Dippolito said five people remained unaccounted for, but that number was preliminary.