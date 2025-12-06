Window cleaners rescued after terrifying mishap outside of the 15th floor

Tysons Corner, Virginia - Window cleaners in Virginia experienced a terrifying scare when their safety equipment suddenly failed as they worked on a high-rise building.

The mishap left the window cleaners dangling at a dizzying height. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department

The two workers were cleaning the outside windows of Tysons Tower on Thursday morning and were on the 15th floor when the incident occurred.

The stable scaffolding on which the men stood during their work, which resembles a basket, is usually attached with several ropes.

However, one of the ropes suddenly suffered a technical defect, causing the scaffolding to hang at an angle in the air and the window cleaners to become stuck high above the ground.

Pictures taken by the local fire department show how the basket was held by a single rope as the workers tried to find a secure footing.

As the firefighters posted on Facebook, they responded with several units to the emergency at the 22-story office building, where they quickly made their way to the roof to analyze the situation alongside the building management.

One of the rescuers was eventually lowered down to the window cleaners on a rope. Once he had reached them, he secured them to his rope system and helped them climb into the fire department's tower ladder cage.