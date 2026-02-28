Cat resting on the heater? You should know these dangers

Cats love to relax on a warm radiator in the cold winter months – unfortunately, this is not entirely safe, as this cat guide explains.

By Sonja Hollaender, Steffi Feldman

Cats love to relax on a warm radiator in the cold winter months – unfortunately, this is not entirely safe, as this cat guide explains.



The most important facts in brief: Danger from claw traps : Cats can get their claws caught in radiator covers and injure themselves.

: Cats can get their claws caught in radiator covers and injure themselves. Risk of burns : Hot radiators can burn the cat's paws.

: Hot radiators can burn the cat's paws. Dry air : Heated air leads to dry mucous membranes and can cause breathing problems.

: Heated air leads to dry mucous membranes and can cause breathing problems. Protective measures: Offer alternative places to lie (such as cat hammocks), increase humidity, and use close-meshed protective grids.



Cat can get stuck in the heater

It happens time and again that cats get their claws stuck in the heating. © 123RF/tashka2000 Many heaters are fitted with a narrow grille at the top, which actually serves as protection so that nothing can fall into the grooves.

However, heater covers in particular can be fatal for cats, as they can get their paws caught in them if the cat jumps down from the heater. This can result in very painful injuries. Cats Cat rescuers post viral pictures of kitten's bizarre eye condition – what's the cause of it? No grille is not a solution either: if there is no protection on the heat source and the kitty slips off or gets caught between the heating ribs, it can also seriously injure itself.

Cats can burn their paws on the heater

Another problem is that cats can burn their paws, which fortunately rarely happens, but can occur if the heating is set very high in the depths of winter. If you have just turned the heating on, the cat will lie down on the heater shortly afterwards, but then the radiator then gets extremely hot within a short space of time.



A blanket is not a real alternative to protect the cat on the heater, as it can slip away. © 123RF/tashka2000

Dry heated air makes cats' noses dry



A third problem is dry, heated air. Not only do humans suffer from the dry air in winter, but cats do, too. Anyone who heats their home a lot risks dry mucous membranes. Heating air can cause respiratory problems or colds in cats. In addition to regular ventilation you should therefore ensure there is sufficient humidity indoors.

Cat is always lying on the radiator: how can I protect it?