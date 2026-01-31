No hair? Don't care! Everything you need to know about the wonderfully weird Sphynx cat

Are Sphynx cats the perfect pets for all cat lovers who don't like cat hair? TAG24 explains what makes these naked kitties so special in this cat guide.

By Clara Danneberg, Steffi Feldman

Sphynx cat profile

Sphynx cats are known for their lack of fur. © 123RF/chatka Name: Sphynx cat, naked cat Country of origin: Canada Height: 8 - 10 inches Weight: 6 - 14 pounds Life expectancy: 10 - 16 years Eye colors: various Skin color: various Character: Sphynx cats are considered affectionate, lively, loving, social, curious, confident, and intelligent. Many people find them more dog-like in character than other breeds.

Hairless Sphynx cats

"Sphynx cat" is an umbrella term for all hairless cats, including the Don Sphynx, Canadian Sphynx, and Peterbald cat breeds. These cats usually still have a light fluff of fur and whiskers or tactile hairs. Don Sphynx and Peterbald inherit the gene for hairlessness dominantly, which means that hairless kittens can also result from crosses with hairy cats. The Canadian Sphynx inherits this gene recessively. That's why the offspring of a cross with a hairy cat will predominantly have fur. The Hawaiian Kohona cat has no hair at all – the offspring of this breed are also always completely hairless.

Appearance

Probably the most striking characteristic of a Sphynx cat is its hairlessness. Some Sphynx cats have a light down covering their skin. At first glance, the pronounced folds of skin on the head, neck, legs and belly of the Sphynx cat usually catch the eye. In addition, these felines have large and slightly forward-slanting ears with rounded tips. The almond-shaped eyes of the Sphynx cat are slightly slanted and can appear in different colors. They have strong and muscular bodies.

The distinct skin folds are a characteristic of Sphynx cats. © 123RF/yuragolub

Character

If you want a very loving and affectionate pet, then a Sphynx cat is the right choice. This cat is totally fixated on its humans and hardly leaves their side. Sphynx cats generally do not like to be alone and should get a lot of attention. In order to be properly stimulated, these intelligent cats also need a lot of activity and challenging tasks.

Origin and history

The hairlessness of Sphynx cats is a natural mutation that first appeared in a litter of ordinary domestic cats in Canada in 1966. Fascinated by the unusual appearance of the hairless cats, people began to selectively breed them. Sphynx cats have been officially recognized as independent breeds since the 1970s.

Keeping a Sphynx cat

If you want to keep a Sphynx cat as a pet, there are a few things to bear in mind.

Sphynx cat care

As Sphynx cats have no fur, they require very little grooming. Care should always be taken to ensure that they don't get sunburned, though. Shady spots and special sun cream help to protect them from the sun's rays. Sphynx cats also find it difficult to regulate their body temperature and suffer on cold days. It is best to keep them away from heavily air-conditioned rooms and cold drafts. In winter, special heat lamps or electric blankets can be useful.

Sphynx cats do not groom or lick themselves like other members of their species because they have no fur. As a result, it's useful to clean your feline friend with a slightly damp cloth to stop its skin from getting oily.

Nutrition

Naked cats lose heat more quickly and therefore have a higher energy requirement, which is why they need very high-energy food. If you are unsure, you can ask your vet or breeder for advice on feeding a Sphynx cat.

To meet their high energy requirements, Sphynx cats need appropriate food. © 123RF/Nikolast

Health

In general, Sphynx cats are considered to be robust animals, but their hairlessness comes with health risks. Unsurprisingly, Sphynx cats are prone to skin problems such as infections, dermatitis, and skin cancer. In addition, genetic heart diseases such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) can occur.

