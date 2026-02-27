Cat rescuers post viral pictures of kitten's bizarre eye condition – what's the cause of it?

Little Canada, Minnesota - Recently, photos on the animal rescue center's Instagram page caused a stir for the obvious reason: Dorito the cat 's eyes look like giant marbles. But she didn't always have this strange medical condition.

Many people think the photos of kitten Dorito are an AI fake, but her rescuers assure us that this is exactly what she looks like. © Screenshot/Instagram/@bittykittybrigade

She looked completely normal when she and her sister were found behind a dumpster.

Although the two cats' ears were bleeding and they had a cold, the kittens were otherwise unremarkable.

But while Cheeto the cat quickly recovered at The Bitty Kitty Brigade in Little Canada, Minnesota, her rescuers were very surprised by the health journey of her sister Dorito.

Recently, photos posted on the animal rescue center's Instagram page caused a stir for the obvious reason: Dorito's eyes look like giant marbles!

Since then, some users have suspected fraud and believe that these are AI-generated fake images – but they're not, and there are experts to vouch for it.

Mandy Dwyer, the head of the Bitty Kitty Brigade, has now faced up to this criticism in an interview with The Dodo.

"Her eyes weren’t enlarged when she first arrived," the woman explained to the animal site. They only swelled up a few days later, according to Dwyer.

Fortunately, a vet was able to quickly find out the reason for this, as immediate action had to be taken.