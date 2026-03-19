Cat hilariously hogs stairlift – and forces 95-year-old owner to take the stairs!

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Going viral at the age of 95 is probably not something Lucille Rago – AKA Mama Lu – would have dreamed of. And yet, it's happened – all because of her cheeky cat Angel, who snatched the stairlift away from the senior citizen without further ado, forcing the 95-year-old to take the stairs!

Mama Lu has to climb stairs, while Angel is allowed to take the elevator. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mama_lu_rago

At the beginning of March, Mara Rago posted a video of the hilarious situation on her and her mother's shared Insta account, where Mama Lu can be seen struggling down the stairs, even though she actually has a lift for this arduous journey.

But it's occupied!

There sits Angel – enthroned, calm, and content.

"What is going on here?" Mara asks her elderly mother, who replies: "She just won't get off the chair!"

In response to the objection that it was her chair, the 95-year-old simply replied that she was afraid to pick up the kitty because she didn't want to be scratched.

So, Mama Lu has to trudge after Angel with a heavy step – much to the concern, but also delight of the internet, as the clip has since collected more than one million likes and thousands upon thousands of comments on Instagram!

Mara told Newsweek that Angel has earned the special treatment, as the three-year-old cat is not only deaf, but has also had a difficult life.