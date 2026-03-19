Cat hilariously hogs stairlift – and forces 95-year-old owner to take the stairs!
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Going viral at the age of 95 is probably not something Lucille Rago – AKA Mama Lu – would have dreamed of. And yet, it's happened – all because of her cheeky cat Angel, who snatched the stairlift away from the senior citizen without further ado, forcing the 95-year-old to take the stairs!
At the beginning of March, Mara Rago posted a video of the hilarious situation on her and her mother's shared Insta account, where Mama Lu can be seen struggling down the stairs, even though she actually has a lift for this arduous journey.
But it's occupied!
There sits Angel – enthroned, calm, and content.
"What is going on here?" Mara asks her elderly mother, who replies: "She just won't get off the chair!"
In response to the objection that it was her chair, the 95-year-old simply replied that she was afraid to pick up the kitty because she didn't want to be scratched.
So, Mama Lu has to trudge after Angel with a heavy step – much to the concern, but also delight of the internet, as the clip has since collected more than one million likes and thousands upon thousands of comments on Instagram!
Mara told Newsweek that Angel has earned the special treatment, as the three-year-old cat is not only deaf, but has also had a difficult life.
Mama Lu is thrilled about being famous!
She was rescued from the streets of Saudi Arabia by the organization Bridges from Kuwait before Mama Lu finally adopted her. Months earlier, the senior's beloved black Manx cat, Diva, had passed away, and Angel was able to fill the gap in her heart.
In the meantime, the two of them are probably riding the lift together more and more often. In another video, you can also see how happy the 95-year-old is that the stairlift clip has been so well received online.
"Me and Angel are famous!" announces Mama Lu – while her cat once again descends comfortably on the stairlift.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mama_lu_rago