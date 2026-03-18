Black cat swallows two dozen hair ties in terrifying ordeal: "On death's door"

Sebastian, Florida - A curious snacking habit almost got a cat named Midnite killed! The kitty was set to be euthanized because of a blocked intestine, but a no-kill shelter thankfully stepped in.

Vets removed 26 hair ties from a little black cat on the brink of death. © Screenshot/Facebook/HALO No-Kill Rescue Shelter

HALO No-Kill Rescue Shelter described a six-year-old cat named Midnite's situation as dire in their Facebook post, saying she was "on death's door."

Midnite had been surrendered to a different shelter because she had an internal blockage. She was so sick that she was set to be euthanized.

Luckily, HALO took on the sick kitty and got her into surgery.

During the operation, vets made a shocking discovery: 26 hair ties were blocking the cat's digestive system. Midnite had clearly been doing some questionable snacking!

Vets were able to remove the hair ties and clear the blockage. In other words, the surgery gave Midnite another chance at life.