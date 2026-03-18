Black cat swallows two dozen hair ties in terrifying ordeal: "On death's door"
Sebastian, Florida - A curious snacking habit almost got a cat named Midnite killed! The kitty was set to be euthanized because of a blocked intestine, but a no-kill shelter thankfully stepped in.
HALO No-Kill Rescue Shelter described a six-year-old cat named Midnite's situation as dire in their Facebook post, saying she was "on death's door."
Midnite had been surrendered to a different shelter because she had an internal blockage. She was so sick that she was set to be euthanized.
Luckily, HALO took on the sick kitty and got her into surgery.
During the operation, vets made a shocking discovery: 26 hair ties were blocking the cat's digestive system. Midnite had clearly been doing some questionable snacking!
Vets were able to remove the hair ties and clear the blockage. In other words, the surgery gave Midnite another chance at life.
Vets warn small objects can be dangerous
Midnite's ingestion of the hair ties probably wasn't intentional, according to rescue workers, but it was very harmful.
In this cat's case, the small hair bands almost proved deadly.
HALO stressed in their post, "This is an important reminder that small objects around the house can be incredibly dangerous for pets. Hair ties, rubber bands, strings, and other tiny items can quickly become life-threatening."
Not all pets get as lucky as Midnite. Small objects can be deadly.
Thankfully, this kitty is recovering well after her surgery. The organization said Midnite is "ravenous" and munching down every bit of food they give her.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/HALO No-Kill Rescue Shelter