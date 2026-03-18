Cat's terrified reaction to the vet has TikTok giggling: "Absolutely not being brave"

Miami Beach, Florida - TikTokers cannot get over this cat 's reaction to being at the vet – the poor kitty is a total scaredy-cat and clings to his owner adorably!

This clingy cat melted TikTokers hearts. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mariannaniero

"Watch my cat absolutely not being brave at the vet," wrote pet owner Marianna from Florida in the caption of her now-viral TikTok.

The footage shows Joker, a striped brown cat, clinging tightly to his owner during a routine check-up.

Many viewers saw parallels between the cat's clingy behavior and their own pets. In the comments, they shared stories about their own skittish pets hiding behind cardboard boxes and even curling up in the sink.

"My cat is very sweet but not the most smart," Marianna told Newsweek with a laugh.

"Sometimes you might have the impression he is not even aware of his surroundings, but as long as I'm there he's fine. He's very attached to me."

"He follows me around and climbs on me all the time," the cat owner added.

"I shared the video because he was too cute not to share. I was super impressed by the people's reaction, especially about how the feed became a place for people to share pics of their cats at the vet. I think it's very cute."