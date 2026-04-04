Cat pees right into power outlet – and triggers fire department response!
To mark his territory, a house cat from the small German town of Herdecke chose the most inconvenient place in the house to pee: into a power outlet!
The fuse was tripped because of the urine in the socket, as the local fire department reported on Friday.
When the emergency services were alerted at around 10:42 PM local time, they initially assumed that there was water damage in the apartment.
However, liquid was dripping from a socket.
They had no way of knowing that it was just cat pee: "No danger – but a rather unusual cause," the fire department wrote in a Facebook post translated to English.
After the firefighters had determined the reason for the alarm, the operation was complete after a short time.
"Sometimes, it really is the little things..." the department joked.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Feuerwehr Herdecke