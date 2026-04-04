Cat pees right into power outlet – and triggers fire department response!

To mark his territory, a cat from the German town of Herdecke chose the most inconvenient place in the house to pee: into a power outlet!

By Malte Kurtz

Herdecke, Germany - A cat accidentally triggered an unusual fire department operation after doing his business!
The Herdecke fire department was called out on a strange assignment because of a cat.
The Herdecke fire department was called out on a strange assignment because of a cat.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Feuerwehr Herdecke

To mark his territory, a house cat from the small German town of Herdecke chose the most inconvenient place in the house to pee: into a power outlet!

The fuse was tripped because of the urine in the socket, as the local fire department reported on Friday.

When the emergency services were alerted at around 10:42 PM local time, they initially assumed that there was water damage in the apartment.

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However, liquid was dripping from a socket.

They had no way of knowing that it was just cat pee: "No danger – but a rather unusual cause," the fire department wrote in a Facebook post translated to English.

After the firefighters had determined the reason for the alarm, the operation was complete after a short time.

"Sometimes, it really is the little things..." the department joked.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Feuerwehr Herdecke

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