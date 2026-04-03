Cat lover adopts one kitty – then overnight her house is "accidentally" overrun with kitties!

This woman wanted to surprise her husband with a little cat when he got home from his business trip – then there were seven kitties taking over her house!

By Helena Lanke

Hamilton, Canada - This woman wanted to surprise her husband with a little cat when he got home from his business trip – then suddenly there were seven kitties taking over her house!

Kelly wanted to surprise her husband with a cat.
Kelly wanted to surprise her husband with a cat.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@thefeatheredporch

Kelly Beattie had a very special surprise planned for her husband Adrian.

The couple loves animals and already owns two sheepdogs, two pygmy goats, and 14 chickens, she told Newsweek.

But there was one thing Adrian had always wanted: a kitty!

Kittens were left for dead inside plastic trash bag during a heat wave – is it already too late?
Cats Kittens were left for dead inside plastic trash bag during a heat wave – is it already too late?

As they were converting a workshop into a barn for the goats and chickens, Kelly thought that they could also keep a house cat.

After looking around on the Internet, the animal lover came across Kijiji, a Canadian online classifieds platform.

There, she found a cat up for adoption that seemed just right for the family.

Taking in one cat somehow leads to housing seven kitties!

When Adrian sees the box with the five kittens, he can hardly believe his eyes.
When Adrian sees the box with the five kittens, he can hardly believe his eyes.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@thefeatheredporch

Kelly wanted to offer the furry friend a great new home, but the condition was that the cat's sister also had to find a place. This was no problem for the family.

Then, the day after the two cats moved in, the couple's son wanted to feed the new arrivals in the barn, but he could hardly believe his eyes.

"He was screaming, 'There's kittens!'" Kelly revealed.

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Dogs Dogs dress up as Easter bunnies and hop into TikTokers' hearts!

"I was in disbelief but also laughing as this is very 'on brand' for us – we are magnets for chaos and funny moments... all I wanted was one cat for him, and of course, I ended up with seven that my husband doesn't know about."

It seemed that one of the two original cats had been pregnant, which meant that the situation suddenly took on a whole new dimension.

Adrian returned from his trip and received an unexpected gift for his birthday – seven cats in one go.

Kelly filmed her husband's hilariously shocked reaction and posted the clip on Instagram.

"This is how we accidentally became cat people," they joked in the caption.

"He has told me no more animals after this, and my reply was, 'You knew who you married,'" the woman laughed to Newsweek.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@thefeatheredporch

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