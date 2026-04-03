Cat lover adopts one kitty – then overnight her house is "accidentally" overrun with kitties!

Hamilton, Canada - This woman wanted to surprise her husband with a little cat when he got home from his business trip – then suddenly there were seven kitties taking over her house!

Kelly wanted to surprise her husband with a cat. © Screenshot/Instagram/@thefeatheredporch

Kelly Beattie had a very special surprise planned for her husband Adrian.

The couple loves animals and already owns two sheepdogs, two pygmy goats, and 14 chickens, she told Newsweek.

But there was one thing Adrian had always wanted: a kitty!

As they were converting a workshop into a barn for the goats and chickens, Kelly thought that they could also keep a house cat.

After looking around on the Internet, the animal lover came across Kijiji, a Canadian online classifieds platform.

There, she found a cat up for adoption that seemed just right for the family.