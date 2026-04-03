Dog discovered trapped on distillery roof during violent storm – was he thrown off a bridge?

Kansas City, Missouri - This dog , just one year old, had to experience firsthand just how cruel humans can be. During a violent storm, his owner simply abandoned him in a place where rescue seemed almost impossible.

Rieger, a one-year-old dog, was left completely helpless on the roof of a distillery in Kansas City. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kcpetproject

Between rain and strong gusts of wind, the soaked dog waited to be rescued.

It wasn't until the next day, when some employees of the "J. Rieger & Co." distillery went on duty, that the extent of the stormy night became apparent.

The employees spotted the frightened German shepherd mix on a roof, KCTV5 reported.

The team immediately contacted the local animal shelter, "KC Pet Project."

Neither the employees of the distillery nor the animal rescuers could explain how the pup had gotten onto the roof with his four paws.

Then a surveillance camera finally brought light into the darkness.

The footage shows the dog – who they named Rieger in honor of the distillery – being catapulted onto the tent with a violent swing. The staff suspected that the furry friend had been thrown from a nearby bridge.

"I think I responded the way that most people with a solid conscience do, which is with shock," Susan Stone Li, manager of the distillery, told the news portal.

"We got a ladder, and one of our cocktail preparation team went up with some chicken meat in his hand and sat on the side and kind of coaxed it out a little bit and figured out that it wasn’t going to be aggressive."

Shortly after the sighting of the male dog, he was eventually gently lifted off the roof by three animal rights activists.