Eight kittens found abandoned in a cage amid freezing temperatures

Austin, Texas - This discovery sparked outrage on social media: eight kittens were abandoned in a cage in the freezing cold!

The little cats were huddled together in a cage, desperate for warmth. © Screenshot/X/Austin Police Department

As the Austin police reported on X, the small cats were crammed into a cage that had been abandoned on a snow-covered sidewalk – without food and defenseless to the winter weather.



Civilians immediately alerted the police, and when the officers arrived, they saw a heartbreaking scene: the kittens were huddled together in the cage, shivering from the cold.

Law enforcement took the animals to the city animal shelter, Austin Animal Center, where the furry friends are now doing well again.

A spokesperson for the shelter confirmed to Newsweek that the kittens are doing well under their care. As soon as the investigation is complete, the little cats will be put up for adoption.

The unknown owner will be under investigation, as abandoning animals can be prosecuted in Texas. The police have also asked potential witnesses for help.

In the press release, the police stated: "We want to remind the public that it is never ok to leave animals outside in freezing weather with no shelter, food, or water, especially babies."

The case generated thousands of reactions on X. Users called the act "evil" while praising the quick intervention of the police officers.