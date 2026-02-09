Cat owner watches stunned as her kitty invites several friends over for a playdate

Charlotte, North Carolina - When she stepped onto her porch, Lexi suddenly found herself in the middle of a cat house party. Her tabby cat Za had apparently decided to invite a few friends over!

In a video on TikTok, Lexi can be seen laughing as she realizes that she is suddenly surrounded by a whole posse of cats.

In addition to Za, two other felines have made themselves comfortable on the balcony while a third black cat watches cautiously from a distance like a curious neighbor wanting to get in on the action.

"I'm convinced my house is the spot," reads the video's onscreen text.

In the caption, the cat owner also revealed that Za has "known his friends since they were kittens."

Whether these are strays or pets from the neighborhood remains unclear, but all seem to be welcome regardless.

"Everyone loves coming over to the cool kid house who’s mom is hella chill," commented one user.

A second wrote with conviction, "This is how you know Za run the streets."

Another follower quipped, "I own ONE cat... I feed SEVEN."