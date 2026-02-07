Smiling "derpy" rescue cat takes internet users by storm: "His one brain cell is working overtime"

Mandan, North Dakota - The longer his rescuers spent with Chip the cat , the more they became aware of his strangely adorable appearance.

What's wrong with this kitty? Some people joke that Chip looks like an AI-generated cat. © Screenshot/Facebook/Central Dakota Humane Society

Having been rescued from an abandoned house in North Dakota along with numerous other cats, the feline ended up at the Central Dakota Humane Society in Mandan at the end of last month, where his carers were increasingly amazed.

The reason? Chip looked – in the best sense of the word – kind of silly, like the smiling "Cheshire cat" from Alice in Wonderland.

His caretakers were so thrilled by this fact that they took photos and posted them on Facebook.

The many reactions to the posts soon showed that they were not alone in their opinion.

"People couldn’t get enough of looking at Chip’s derpy grin," said Cameo Skager, communications and development director for the Central Dakota Humane Society, in an interview with The Dodo.

"It just makes you smile … His social media posts have reached more than 3 million viewers," she added.

But has Chip been able to benefit from this in the form of a new family?