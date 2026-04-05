Missing cat saved after dramatic rescue: "We were really up against the clock"

Portsmouth, UK - Alfie the cat from the English city of Portsmouth was missing for almost four years , but now, he has been found and rescued.

After years, there was a happy ending for Alfie the cat and his owner (stock image). © 123RF/sergiophotone

Mandy Davis probably never thought she'd ever hold her beloved furry friend again.

In July 2022, her pet disappeared without a trace from one day to the next.

Now, emergency services from the British animal welfare organization RSPCA found the tabby cat very close to his home – alive!

As ITV reported, Alfie was stuck in a gap of just four inches between two conservatories, just a few streets away from his owner's home.

A local resident had found the trapped cat there and alerted animal rescuers.

In order to free the four-legged friend unharmed from his forced hiding place, the rescuers had to proceed with caution and a lot of patience: during their five-hour rescue operation, they received support from firefighters and a vet, who anesthetized the cat shortly before freeing him.

"The vet told us once the sedation took effect we had one minute to free him before there was serious risk of breathing difficulties so we were really up against the clock," recalled an animal welfare officer.

But thanks to hours of preparation, Alfie's rescue was successful: the cat was freed unharmed.