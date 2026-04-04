Dog is adorably worried over cat's sudden strange behavior – the reason behind it is hysterical!
Clearwater, Florida - What the heck is going on with him? That might have been Reef the dog's thought when he saw what his silly cat sibling was up to recently.
The kitty was lying on the floor, completely relaxed, lolling around and repeatedly pushing its head over the wood.
There were lots of little plant crumbs scattered around the kitty, which had now also become entangled in the cat's fur.
This was extremely atypical behavior for the cheeky little cat, and Reef noticed it immediately.
Astonished, he sat down next to his brother and simply looked at him for a while before finally lying down on the floor next to him – all without taking his concerned eyes off the cat.
The reason for his watchful gaze? Reef was freaked out!
His owner explained in a clip on TikTok that the Goldie simply didn't know what was up with his roommate!
But why was the cat suddenly behaving so strangely? And what was that "dirt" he seemed to be wallowing in anyway?
Well, he had actually been given a bit of catnip, and the cat reacted to it immediately.
The clip of golden retriever dog and his cat brother causes a stir on TikTok
This is a plant whose aroma can have a kind of drug-like effect on cats, and it is often enough for a furry friend to briefly smell or lick it for the full effect to unfold.
While the essential oils of the herb have a pleasantly tart lemon and mint scent for humans, cats react much more strongly to the scent due to their sensitive noses.
From cat to cat, the aroma can have a stimulating and activating effect, or make them calm and tired.
Some cats do not react to the scents at all, however.
But not Reef's brother! The kitty seems completely high on the plant – and plays comfortably in dreamland.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@reefthegolden_