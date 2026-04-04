Dog is adorably worried over cat's sudden strange behavior – the reason behind it is hysterical!

Clearwater, Florida - What the heck is going on with him ? That might have been Reef the dog 's thought when he saw what his silly cat sibling was up to recently.

Golden Retriever dog Reef watched his cat brother with concern. © Screenshot/TikTok/@reefthegolden_

The kitty was lying on the floor, completely relaxed, lolling around and repeatedly pushing its head over the wood.

There were lots of little plant crumbs scattered around the kitty, which had now also become entangled in the cat's fur.

This was extremely atypical behavior for the cheeky little cat, and Reef noticed it immediately.

Astonished, he sat down next to his brother and simply looked at him for a while before finally lying down on the floor next to him – all without taking his concerned eyes off the cat.

The reason for his watchful gaze? Reef was freaked out!

His owner explained in a clip on TikTok that the Goldie simply didn't know what was up with his roommate!

But why was the cat suddenly behaving so strangely? And what was that "dirt" he seemed to be wallowing in anyway?

Well, he had actually been given a bit of catnip, and the cat reacted to it immediately.