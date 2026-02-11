Owner leaves cat at shelter – and what workers find in his crate breaks their hearts

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - Pets usually end up in shelters when their owners no longer want them. But the case of Jack the cat was very different last month. He arrived at the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society in a carrier, and when the staff there saw what was still inside, they were heartbroken!

Jack the cat arrived at the shelter in a box, but when his keepers took a second look, they realized what else was inside... © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/PAWS (Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society)

The cat's owner, who really didn't want to part with his furry friend, had given him a hoodie as a blanket.

The background: due to health problems, the man had to spend several months in the hospital. This meant he had no chance of keeping his beloved Jack with him.

However, the cat owner didn't want to say goodbye forever. Instead, he opted for a reunion with his special memento. But how?

Cory Topel of PAWS gave an interview to Newsweek recently, explaining that the man had wanted a temporary foster home for Jack.

"The need for temporary foster homes is always greater than the number we have available, so we are actively looking for folks to join us by becoming fosters for both owned and homeless pets alike," she said.

But did the 16-year-old house cat's plan work out?