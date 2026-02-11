Woman adopts two feral cats – then discovers a hilarious pattern of behavior!

Stockholm, Sweden - A woman from Sweden took in two feral cats , and after a short time, she noticed their peculiar behavior!

After a woman decided to take in two feral cats, she soon noticed that the pair – named Doom and Gloom – were totally inseparable! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@katakatica26

In a viral video on the Instagram page @katakatica26, the black furry friends named Doom and Gloom can be seen romping around together in the living room.

The kittens rub their heads together, cuddle, and play.

What's striking, though, is that they don't leave each other's side for a second.

The apt text in the clip reads, "POV: Your feral rescue cats are absolutely inseparable (and also... strangely identical)."

However, there is more to the cute duo than just internet fame. Owner Kata Ördög told Newsweek that the two felines came from a nearby cat colony.

The animals ran wild and were left to fend for themselves when they were abandoned by their previous owners. The strays were nursed back to health and carefully socialized at the animal shelter.

In terms of character, the cats could hardly be more different.

Kata said Gloom is their definitive "leader." He demands his food with a playful bite, wriggles around her legs, and enjoys extensive cuddles.

Doom, on the other hand, is the more sensitive one: he loves to have his chin stroked, meows a lot, and likes to sleep.