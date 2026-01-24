Dog has heartbreaking reaction to returning to the shelter after a day out

Florida - A dog was returned to the shelter after a wonderful day out – and her reaction is heartbreaking.

Holly Paws was taken aback when she was brought back to the shelter by a member of staff. © Screenshot/TikTok/@emmaaaa00006

A Rottweiler named Holly Paws got to spend a day outside Polk County Bully Project – an animal shelter in Florida.

"I took Holly to McDonald's to get a hash brown –she loved it – then we went to my apartment and just hung out all day!" Emma, a volunteer, told Newsweek.

"We cuddled, took a nap, and she got lots of treats!" she continued.

After such a lovely day, it was all the sadder for the four-legged friend when she was returned to the shelter.

Holly immediately looked at Emma in horror as the dog realized where she was going.

"While I'm not totally sure Holly understands the idea of adoption, I know for sure she has emotion, and it's sad to be back to a place that she doesn't love," Emma said.

Though Holly's expressed – captured in a viral TikTok – tug at the heartstrings of many, Emma emphasized that Holly is doing better in the shelter than most.