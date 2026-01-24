Dog has heartbreaking reaction to returning to the shelter after a day out
Florida - A dog was returned to the shelter after a wonderful day out – and her reaction is heartbreaking.
A Rottweiler named Holly Paws got to spend a day outside Polk County Bully Project – an animal shelter in Florida.
"I took Holly to McDonald's to get a hash brown –she loved it – then we went to my apartment and just hung out all day!" Emma, a volunteer, told Newsweek.
"We cuddled, took a nap, and she got lots of treats!" she continued.
After such a lovely day, it was all the sadder for the four-legged friend when she was returned to the shelter.
Holly immediately looked at Emma in horror as the dog realized where she was going.
"While I'm not totally sure Holly understands the idea of adoption, I know for sure she has emotion, and it's sad to be back to a place that she doesn't love," Emma said.
Though Holly's expressed – captured in a viral TikTok – tug at the heartstrings of many, Emma emphasized that Holly is doing better in the shelter than most.
"She does love her doggy friends and favorite workers there," she said. "I think of it like leaving a friend's house. You don’t want to go home, and it's super sad at first, but once you’re home and back into routine, it's all ok."
