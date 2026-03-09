Sweet dog loses his spark after months at the shelter in heartbreaking clip
Fresno, California - A dog named Apollo keeps getting passed over for adoption, and shelter life is wearing on him. He needs a forever home!
Apollo has been living at the Valley Animal Center, a shelter in Fresno, California, for several months now, and depression is setting in.
"Month after month, he sits quietly, watching other dogs leave while he stays behind. Please don't let his months turn into years," Jackie Gonzales, a volunteer, told Newsweek.
"Apollo is the definition of a perfect dog," she continued.
She says the one-year-old dog is great on a leash and looks at you like you're his whole world. Gonzales says he also loves people.
"In a home, he would absolutely thrive – he just needs the chance to show who he truly is outside of a kennel. But the longer he waits, the more he's starting to shut down," she said.
Gonzales shared a video of Apollo's heartbreaking puppy dog eyes on TikTok.
This dog needs someone to pick him
The now-viral video shows Apollo in his kennel, looking sad and trembling. Gonzales explained that shelter life is loud and overwhelming for the pup.
Apollo hasn't had it easy. He was rescued from a kill shelter.
"Now he's waiting again for someone to choose him," the volunteer explained.
"You can see the fear creeping in, the uncertainty, the quiet sadness of being passed by day after day. Apollo doesn't need to be saved again – he needs to be chosen."
"Please don't let this sweet boy fade into the background. Save Apollo before the light in his eyes disappears," Gonzales begged.
Apollo is still waiting for his forever home.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jjack.iie