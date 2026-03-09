Sweet dog loses his spark after months at the shelter in heartbreaking clip

Fresno, California - A dog named Apollo keeps getting passed over for adoption, and shelter life is wearing on him. He needs a forever home!

Apollo waits day after day behind bars for someone to take an interest in him. © Screenshot/TikTok/@jjack.iie

Apollo has been living at the Valley Animal Center, a shelter in Fresno, California, for several months now, and depression is setting in.

"Month after month, he sits quietly, watching other dogs leave while he stays behind. Please don't let his months turn into years," Jackie Gonzales, a volunteer, told Newsweek.

"Apollo is the definition of a perfect dog," she continued.

She says the one-year-old dog is great on a leash and looks at you like you're his whole world. Gonzales says he also loves people.

"In a home, he would absolutely thrive – he just needs the chance to show who he truly is outside of a kennel. But the longer he waits, the more he's starting to shut down," she said.

Gonzales shared a video of Apollo's heartbreaking puppy dog eyes on TikTok.